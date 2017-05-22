Ashley Tisdale Rocked Bright Blue Eyeshadow At Billboards But IT wasn’t 80s At All

Courtesy of Instagram

Ashley Tisdale looked amazing at the 2017 BBMAs & we were obsessed with her makeup! She opted to wear bright blue eyeshadow & it surprisingly wasn’t 80s at all! What do you think of her look?

Ashley arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous black Tadashi Shoji black crepe wide-leg jumpsuit with a harness strap bodice and floral lace inserts from the Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. It wasn’t the one-piece that stole the show though, it was her cool blue shadow done by Kelsey Deenihan, who covered Ashley’s lids in a midnight blue shadow with an extra thick cat eyeliner and huge, voluminous lashes.

While the latest beauty trend that all the celebs are trying lately is bright colored eyeshadows and eyeliners, Ashley proved that you don’t have to look full-blown 80s when you want to rock a bold eyeshadow, which is actually refreshing. We’ve been too scared to try the bold eyeshadow trend because of it looking a little crazy and clownish, but Ashley proved there’s a way to do it where you look sexy and edgy.

