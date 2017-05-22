Ariel Winter Inspired By Kylie Jenner’s Confidence — She’s Proud To Flaunt Her Body

REX/Shutterstock

We’re not the only people inspired by Kylie Jenner! Ariel Winter is all about flaunting her body because Kylie’s own sexy pics have given her confidence, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

It’s no secret that Ariel Winter, 19, borrows a lot of her fashion and beauty ideas from Kylie Jenner, 19. The shy and nerdy kid who plays Alex Dunphy on Modern Family is all grown up now, and she’s totally into flaunting her beautiful body. Just like Kylie, Ariel prefers body-hugging and revealing outfits, and changes her hair color on a whim. Sometimes, it’s the same outfits and hair that Kylie just wore. There’s a reason why she’s always wearing something that Kylie would love!

“[Ariel is] proud of her body and she wants to flaunt it,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ariel is totally in love with Kylie Jenner—her style and how she presents herself. She thinks Kylie is an amazing role model and a smart, successful woman. Ariel loves all of the Kardashians, but especially Kylie. She totally looks up to her as an inspiration and a fashion maven. She thinks Kylie is absolutely gorgeous and the perfect looking woman. Ariel wants to show the world that she’s a grown up now, that she’s a sexy woman.”

That’s so cool! Ariel, like all people, should be able to wear what they want, whenever they want. She’s confident and comfortable with showing off her body, and she can flaunt it as much as she wants! She attacked trolls who slammed her by saying she photoshopped one of her Instagram pics recently. They can think that she edited her hot photo, but they’re wrong! Kylie’s been through that a lot, too.

Kylie’s totally cool with Ariel being inspired by her sexy look, but she’s just a tiny bit upset that she’s coping some of her exact looks, the insider also told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is kind of flattered by it, but at the same time she’s a little irritated. She’s very proud of her unique style…she She’s very proud of her unique style, and it annoys her that Ariel is constantly stealing her look“

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired by Kylie Jenner’s style and confidence? Let us know!

