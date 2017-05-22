Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour After Terrorist Bombing

REX/Shutterstock

So heartbreaking. After an explosion killed 19 and injured 50 others outside Ariana Grande’s concert, she indefinitely suspended her world tour on May 22. The singer is inconsolable following the tragedy which struck after her performance.

Ariana Grande, 23, is absolutely devastated after her concert in Manchester, England ended in mass hysteria on May 22. The singer suspended her world tour after 19 fans were reportedly killed and 50 others injured from an explosion caused by a nail bomb, according to TMZ. She’ll no longer be taking the stage for her scheduled gig in London on May 25 and she’s put everything on hold. Ariana was slated to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland. Ariana tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Police believe the explosion was caused by a possible suicide bomber. A suspected second device was also blown up by police for safety, but luckily it turned out to be clothing. It’s being treated as a terrorist situation, since the bomber was waiting by the exit as people tried to run out of the building, TMZ reports. Law enforcement also suspects the explosion may have taken place just outside the stadium, according to CNN. Parents are still desperately searching for their loved ones, taking to social media with posts pleading for help and answers. This is devastating!

Shortly after the explosion, Ariana’s rep confirmed that she was unharmed by the blast. “Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times. The singer had just left the stage when a nail bomb reportedly exploded. As the terrifying news made it’s rounds, the Greater Manchester Police took to Twitter with a statement to inform the public. It read, “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible.”

It’s possible that some fans were killed while others stampeded over them during their escape. The incident is still being investigated. In the wake of the tragedy, several stars have expressed their sadness via social media. Taylor Swift, 27, Selena Gomez, 24, Harry Styles, 23, Nicki Minaj, 34, and more celebs sent their love to all those suffering from this horrific tragedy.

