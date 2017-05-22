Ariana Grande’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ After Concert Bombing: ‘I Am So So Sorry’

Courtesy of Instagram

Ariana Grande reached out her fans on Twitter just hours after an explosion and stampede at her May 22 concert in Manchester, England left 19 dead and at least 50 injured. Ariana didn’t ‘have words,’ but she at least wanted everyone to know she’s ‘so so sorry.’

Ariana Grande, 23, is trying to be there for her fans after an explosion — caused by a possible suicide bomber — occurred during her concert in Manchester, England on May 22, leaving at least 19 dead and 50 injured. Just hours after the incident, the songstress took to Twitter to reach out to her fans who had suffered through the experience. See her message below.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The “Everyday” singer had finished her set and left the stage before bangs were distinctly heard and the audience ran out of the Manchester Arena looking for safety. The Greater Manchester Police took to Twitter soon after the event to report there were a number of confirmed fatalities. “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena,” their statement reads. “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible.” Shortly after the explosion Ariana’s rep confirmed that she was okay. “Ariana is O.K.,” said her publicist, Joseph Carozza, to the New York Times.

Some concertgoers took to Twitter saying they were evacuated, that blood is everywhere at the scene and that injured people are in the area bleeding. “I was inside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena. Right at the end a explosion was heard. Smoke on the corridors and blood,” one user tweeted.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for the victims of this event below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.