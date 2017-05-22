Ariana Grande Concert Explosion Kills 19 & Injures 50 — Is She OK?

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert in Manchester was rocked by a horrific explosion that led to 22 fatalities and at least 59 injured concertgoers. The heart-stopping video of the incident is terrifying — watch it here.

UPDATE (2am EST): Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins says the death toll from the Manchester bomb attack has risen to 22 with 59 injured.

UPDATE (10:45 PM ET): Police reportedly blew up the suspected second device, which turned out to be clothing. It’s being treated as a terrorist situation, since the bomber was reportedly waiting by the exit as people tried to run out of the building, according to TMZ.

UPDATE (9:38pm ET): Police suspect the explosion may have been caused by a suicide bomber and that it took place just outside the stadium, in a public area, according to CNN.

Ariana Grande‘s May 22 concert in Manchester, England ended in mass hysteria when a horrific explosion rocked the venue, and a video from the scene shows fans panicking and running for their lives! One concertgoer even tweeted, “Just ran from an explosion, genuinely thought were going to die,” while another said, “At the Ariana grande concert and heard a large bang/ explosion. We were evacuated. No idea what’s happening.” The singer had just left the stage when a nail bomb exploded near the front door. Several parents are still desperately searching for their children, utilizing social media to try to find answers.

Shortly after news of the explosion broke, the Greater Manchester Police took to Twitter to report that the event had resulted in a number of confirmed fatalities — currently listed at 19. “Further details on the incident at Manchester Arena have now been released. Just before 10:35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” they said in a statement released on Twitter.

Others on Twitter are saying there was blood everywhere and people were injured and bleeding. One Twitter user said, “I was inside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena. Right at the end an explosion was heard. Smoke on the corridors and blood.”

Fortunately, the singer is said to be fine. “Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist, Joseph Carozza, told the New York Times. “We are further investigating what happened.” TMZ claims she’s in “hysterics.” At this time, it’s unclear whether she’ll perform in London on May 26 — her next scheduled concert — but right now, “she’s in no condition to perform.” In the wake of the tragedy, Ariana indefinitely suspended her world tour.

