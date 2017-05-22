Ariana Grande: Watch The Horrifying Concert Explosion That Led To Multiple Deaths

REX/Shutterstock

At least 20 concertgoers were reportedly left dead after an explosion rocked Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England on May 22. It’s still a mystery as to what caused the explosion, but a newly released video shows the actual event as it happened inside Manchester Arena. Watch here.

So sad. Ariana Grande‘s May 22 concert was rocked by an alleged “explosion” that has now left at least 20 fans dead — 10 of whom were reportedly minors. And that’s not all. Local police say that at least 100 fans were also injured during this horrific event. Ariana’s publicist recently confirmed she’s “O.K.,” but it’s still unclear what caused the bang or what caused the fatalities. It’s possible that fans were killed while others stampeded over them during their escape. The incident is still being investigated.

A newly released video, however, shows what appears the be the explosion. A man, who was outside Manchester Arena, during the incident, has posted a video in which you can “see the explosion and hear the bang” … “If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester,” Twitter user Joe Gregory wrote, when he posted the video seen below on May 22.

People connected with the show told TMZ they “heard what sounded like an explosion in the rotunda area where merchandise is sold — in the venue but outside the seating area. There was an immediate stampede for the exits.”

Since news broke, many of Ariana’s celebrity pals have been praying on Twitter. Stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and more have reacted with words of hope for those who attended the concert. “Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show,” Katy tweeted, while Demi added, “My prayers are with you Manchester.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who attended Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.