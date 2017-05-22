Ariana Grande: Concert ‘Explosions’ Lead To Fatalities — Pics From The Scene

REX/Shutterstock

So heartbreaking. After two alleged ‘explosions’ occurred at the end of Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert in Manchester, England, fans started freaking out and running for their lives. And now, police have reportedly confirmed there were at least 20 fatalities and over 100 injured. See pics from the terrifying scene here.

We can’t even believe we’re saying this, but Manchester police have reported that at least 20 people died, and 50 were injured as a result of two alleged “explosions” at the end of Ariana Grande‘s concert in England on May 22, according to the New York Post. It’s not clear whether there were actual explosions, or if they were just bangs caused by something in the arena, but fans panicked and left the scene in a hurry. It’s also not clear how Ariana’s fans were injured and/or killed, but many were seen leaving Manchester Arena covered in blood — it’s possible they harmed each other as they were leaving. Either way, local police said there were “a number of fatalities and others injured.”

“Ariane Grande had just gone behind the curtain and the lights came up when there was this massive bang and a big cloud of smoke,” a concert-goer told The Guardian. “I saw five people with blood all down them,” said another.

A video released when the new first broke, shows the panic as fans fled the crowded scene. And pics that have just now surfaced show people severely injured. To see these images, click here or through our gallery above. At this time, Ariana Grande has not commented on the situation, but celebs like Katy Perry and Demi Lovato are praying on Twitter. Ariana’s publicist also confirmed she’s okay. ”Ariana is O.K.,” Joseph Carozza told the NY Times. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Fox News claims the bangs came from a ballon that exploded into a microphone.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who attended Ariana Grande’s show.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.