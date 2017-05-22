Ansel Elgort Covers ‘Nylon Guys’ & Reveals He Felt ‘An Obligation’ To ‘Divergent’ Films

Image Courtesy of Nylon

Ansel Elgort doesn’t have much free time these days. HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive first look at the actor, 23, on the cover of ‘Nylon Guys,’ where he talks stepping out of the young adult world and into the music scene.

Actor, artist, musician. What doesn’t Ansel Elgort do? HollywoodLife.com has your first look at his new cover interview with Nylon Guys, where he accidentally compares himself to Pablo Picasso — but no, isn’t doing it ignorantly like Kanye West. “He was so prolific. He wasn’t overthinking it, he was just constantly making art,” Ansel said about Pablo Picasso. “He did a lot of different-looking stuff over time. Sometimes he did things that were very three-dimensional, sometimes he did things that were very flat, sometimes he did sculpture. He went all over the place. I think it’s OK to do that. My music is changing constantly. Every time I make a new song, it’s a different sound. And that’s OK, too. For whatever reason, society wants you to do one thing… I’m not trying to compare myself to Picasso. So, please don’t make me sound like a douchebag.”

We get it — Ansel has a ton coming up. He has four films in production and is still working as a DJ, under the name Ansolo. While one of his movies, Baby Driver, hasn’t come out yet, it’s been getting rave reviews on the festival front, and he’s more thankful than anything. Who knows if he would have gotten the part had he joined another franchise like Divergent.

“As an artist, I don’t think you should feel like you have an obligation,” he told the mag. “You should be very true to yourself and do exactly what you want to do, because that’s how you can make your best work. And the thing with big franchise movies is that once you’re signed up, you have to do a bunch.” They are currently making the fourth film into a TV movie, but he will not be doing it, and neither will he co-stars.

“And maybe that summer I would rather have done something else, or I saw a script that inspired me that I couldn’t have done because I was signed up for months to do something else,” he said. “If I were obligated to make a fourth Divergent film, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to make Baby Driver, and that would have been a real shame.”

The full interview can be found here. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ansel’s shoot?

