Angelina Jolie Looking Forward to Co-Parenting With Brad Pitt & Putting Drama Behind Them

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt may not be calling off their divorce anytime soon, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that they ARE ready to start co-parenting their 6 kids again! Realizing ‘the most important thing’ is their kids’ welfare, the 2 are officially ready to put the ‘drama’ behind!

Angelina Jolie, 41, is SO over the drama between her and Brad Pitt, 53. In fact, for the sake of their kids, the actress is hoping she and her estranged hubby can officially start co-parenting, as she’s desperate for them to get along again. Currently, Brad and Angie’s six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, live with Angelina, but the proud mom apparently wants to start over again by moving into a new home — one that’s reportedly super close to Brad’s Los Feliz home in Cali.

“Angie is hoping to use moving to the new home as a fresh start, for her and the kids, and for her and Brad,” an Angelina insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really hoping they can try and put the drama of the past months behind them and start a new chapter on better terms — and as co-parents to the kids.” Pretty sweet, huh? Apparently Angelina has gained clarity is finally realizing that “at the end of the day, the most important thing is the children and their welfare,” according to our source. And there’s no question their youngsters want mom and dad to get along!

In fact, as we’ve previously reported, the children are pumped about the idea of living close to their father. We have a feeling it may be just what this fam needs! “In a perfect world, the kids would absolutely love it if mom and dad lived next door to each other,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “That’s what they’ve been asking for… [They] seem to think if mom and dad live next door to each other, there will be a greater chance for them reconciling.” Aw!

The kids may actually get their wish though, as Brad and Angie have seemingly been doing better than ever lately. In fact, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that they’re determined to not only tolerate each other, but be legitimate friends once again! “Angelina and Brad have a long way to go still, but they are definitely in a much better place now than they were even a few months back,” an insider revealed to us. “Angelina is able to appreciate Brad again, and although it’s still some way off, she’s beginning to think they may be able to forge a friendship in the future.” That’s so amazing to hear!

