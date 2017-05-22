Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Can’t Stay Apart: He Visits Her On ‘Shades Of Blue’ Set: Pics

SplashNews

Love is in the air! Alex Rodriguez paid Jennifer Lopez a visit at work on May 19! The singer looked so excited to see her man and they even snapped some cute selfies together! You have to see the adorable photos!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are going strong! Although their schedules are quite demanding, they’ve still managed to make it work. Alex gave everyone a big surprise when he showed up to the Hamilton Heights set of “Shades of Blue” on May 19!

The couple chatted in between the singer’s late night scenes and she looked thrilled that her boyfriend came to support her at work. Alex even snapped an Instagram photo from the set with the hashtag “my girl.” How adorable?!

In case you missed it, Alex actually went live on Instagram during his visit to the drama’s set. The former Yankee gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look into his girlfriend’s show and she even popped into the video at one point! Alex hung out with the crew in between takes and he even had his own director’s chair! He showed off his custom seat, which had his name printed on the back.

In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 19, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

When Alex isn’t hanging out on the set of “Shades of Blue”, he’s still there… kind of. J.Lo was spotted FaceTiming him on the set just last week! The pair smiled at each other through their phones and it was too cute.

The singer and the former athlete first sparked romance rumors in March 2017. They were privately seeing each other before they stepped out in public together that same month. And, Jennifer and Alex made their romance official when they walked their first red carpet together at the Met Gala on May 1!

Jennifer and Alex even spent Mother’s Day together on May 14. The pair enjoyed a sweet dinner in NYC together and they never looked happier. Things seem to be heating up fast between the two, don’t they? — Well, J. Lo and A.Rod are going so strong that they’re even talking about their future together, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Fingers crossed we’ll see these two take their love to the next level!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex will pop the question this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.