Abby Lee Miller Blasts Cheryl Burke After ‘Dance Moms’ Diss: ‘She Needs To Watch Her Mouth’

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Shortly after Cheryl Burke claimed the ‘Dance Moms’ girls were traumatized by Abby Lee Miller’s teaching methods, the former coach clapped back with her own remarks. Noting how it’s ridiculous, she said Cheryl ‘needs to watch her mouth.’

Cheryl Burke, 33, will be serving as the new Dance Moms coach in place of Abby Lee Miller, 50, and the two don’t exactly see eye to eye. After Abby was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, Cheryl talked about the new teaching plan she had in store for the girls who were “traumatized” by their former coach. Now, Abby blasted Cheryl’s claims in a new interview. “I think it’s a joke,” she told Us Weekly. “Every single day, I had numerous producers, [choreographers] and some type of child advocate service person whose the tutor/social worker who is there, who watches. How could any traumatizing be going on? That’s ridiculous.”

“I think that’s a really rough statement and I would never say that about Cheryl,” Abby added, noting how she didn’t agree with Cheryl’s opinions about her teaching methods. “I think she needs to watch her mouth.” Yikes! Abby also dissed Cheryl, who appeared on Dancing With The Stars for 19 seasons. “Doing a show for three weeks is nothing like doing a show for seven seasons,” she said, implying that Cheryl doesn’t know how the job gets more complicated long-term.

The DWTS pro was asked to help finish out the seventh season after Abby exited in March 2017. Cheryl revealed that she’s got big things in store for the talented girls and a totally new, more supportive teaching technique planned. “The girls are so precious and I feel like they’re traumatized from what has happened with Abby and it’s important for me to still be strict and do what I do and I expect nothing but the best from the girls but it’s also important for me to make them feel confident about themselves because they’re all beautiful,” Cheryl told Fox News.

“They’re all talented,” Cheryl added. “It’s important that they have the right head on their shoulders and don’t ever walk in a room with their head down, feeling like they aren’t good enough.” Lifetime hasn’t yet confirmed a season 8 renewal. We can’t wait to find out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the girls will love Cheryl’s new teaching methods? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.