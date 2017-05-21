WWE ‘Backlash’ Results: Who Walked Out As Champions & Who Suffered Defeat?

Courtesy of the WWE

What a night! The Superstars of ‘SmackDown’ faced the ‘Backlash’ on May 21, with WWE Champ Randy Orton facing Jinder Mahal while Kevin Owens met ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles. So much happened – including Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut – so find out all the results!

Isaac Newton’s third law of motion states, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” The WWE’s Superstars felt this firsthand during SmackDown’s Backlash event on May 21. WWE Champion Randy Orton, 37, in his first major title defense since winning the title at WrestleMania 33, met Jinder Mahal, 30, in the main event. The Maharajah, along with The Singh Brothers (Sunil and Samir Singh), looked to get the better of the WWE’s “Apex Predator.” Ultimately, Jinder defied all odds and logic, surviving a RKO to somehow beat Randy. After Randy was distracted by Jinders flunkies, the challenger nailed the Khallas (Cobra Clutch Slam) for the win! Yes, that’s right: Jinder is now the NEW WWE Champion!

Kevin Owens, 33, defended the WWE United States Championship against the former WWE Champion, AJ Styles, 39. “The Phenomenal One” threatened to slap “The New Face Of America” and take Kevin’s title right off his waist. In what some may consider the match of the night, Kevin and AJ proved to the WWE Universe why some fans consider them the best wrestlers in the world. After a hard-hitting, exciting match, Kevin seemed like he was about to lose his title. AJ was about to nail the Styles Clash on the announcer’s table, but Kevin bashed AJ’s knee (the one KO hurt on the prior episode of SmackDown! Live.) KO then trapped AJ’s leg in one of the monitor ports in the table, sneaking back in the ring. The Ref was forced to count AJ out, handing Kevin the win. The champ survived!

While there were no titles on the line when Dolph Ziggler, 36, met Shinsuke Nakamura. It was Shunsuke’s debut match for the SmackDown brand, and he faced a furious Dolph who was ready to knock “the King of Strong Style” down a peg or two. “The Show Off” was bitter that the WWE Universe had abandoned him, as fans gave their love to Shinsuke (a former New Japan Pro-Wrestling and NXT champion.) Well, if Dolph wanted a fight, he got it. These two went back and forth, but Shinsuke connected with the Kinshasa kick to the side of Dolph’s head to earn his first SmackDown victory!

While the SmackDown Women’s Title wasn’t defended during Backlash, the Superstars of the division saw action in a six-woman tag team match. Champ Naomi, 29, teamed with Becky Lynch, 30, and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, 31, to take on The Welcoming Committee – Natalya, 34, Carmella, 29, and Tamina, 39. The Women’s Revolution was in full effect, as these six female Superstars battled in a wild match. Natalya scored the victory, slapping on her family’s famous submissive move – The Sharpshooter – to make Becky tap. Perhaps the “Queen of Harts” just made herself the No. 1 contender for Naomi’s title?

While they’ve captured the hearts of the WWE Universe with their “Fashion Files” skits, Breezango (aka Tyler Breeze, 29, and Fandango, 35) decided to put all joking aside when they faced The Usos (twins Jey and Jimmy Uso, 31) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Breezango (aka the “Fashion Police”) looked to take on “The Uggos,” while Jey and Jimmy threatened to stomp the challengers as clowns. Though it looked like Fandango was about to hit the Last Dance (top-rope leg drop) he ate a super kick from Jey. Dang. After Fandango fell from the top rope, all Jey had to do was cover him. 1-2-3. The champs retain.

