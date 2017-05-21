Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Skip Billboard Music Awards — What Happened?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi Hadid took the carpet by storm on May 23 without her boyfriend Zayn Malik — so where was he at the Billboard Music Awards? While the two were confirmed to be attending the show, he actually dropped out last minute!

Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 22, usually attend every red carpet, making every other couple jealous of their serious couple goals — but this time, he decided to stay home! The couple were set to appear at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the red carpet; the official Billboard Instagram account posted photos of their names on the seating chart. However, they were no where in sight. Before the show, he took to Twitter to reveal he wasn’t going anymore.

“Can’t make it to the #BBMAs tonight and know I’ve been away for a bit. Finishing up these new songs for you,” he wrote before adding, “be back soon.” Of course Zayn is up for the Billboard Award for Top New Artist, against Alessia Cara, Desiigner, Uzi London, and Lukas Graham. Just two nights before hitting the Billboard Awards, the two hit the streets of New York City on date night, proving any city they’re in, all eyes are on them. So, maybe they decided to stay in New York? We’ll be looking into it!

HollywoodLifers, were you bummed you didn’t see Gigi and Zayn?

