‘The Bachelorette’: Which Of The Franchise’s 32 Finale Couples Are Still Together?

Courtesy of ABC

Another season of ‘The Bachelorette’ is about to begin! But before we watch Rachel Lindsay’s journey to love, we’re looking back at where all the franchise’s final couples stand. Who’s still together…and who fizzled out? Take a trip down memory lane right here!

Can you believe the 13th season of The Bachelorette is already airing this week?! On top of that, there’s also been 21 seasons of The Bachelor, so there’s been a LOT of couples who’ve tried to find love on television, just like Rachel Lindsay is about to do. Of course, it’s no secret that the track record on this show isn’t the greatest — for the most part, the couples don’t last long after the finales of their respective seasons air. There have been some success stories though, so we’re crossing our fingers that things work out for Rachel like they did for the couples below!

Perhaps the most notable Bachelor franchise couple is Trista and Ryan Sutter. Trista was the Bachelorette on the spinoff’s first season, which aired in 2003. Ryan popped the question during the finale, and they’ve been together ever since! Trista and Ryan got married (on television, of course) in December 2003, and now, they have two kids together. How sweet?! The franchise didn’t produce another successful couple until 2013, when Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici on the 17th season of The Bachelor. The lovebirds tied the knot in Jan. 2014 and now have a son.

Sean’s fourth place girl, Desiree Hartsock, became the Bachelorette after he dumped her, and like her ex, she was also lucky in love! Des accepted Chris Siegfried’s proposal during season 9 of The Bachelorette, and they got married in Jan. 2015. Desiree and Chris welcomed their son, Asher, in Oct. 2016. Meanwhile, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher and Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are the remaining engaged couples, as of May 2017.

Click through the gallery above to see what happened to all the Bachelor and Bachelorette couples after their season finales, and make sure to tune into The Bachelorette on May 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC!

HollywoodLifers, which couple from the Bachelor franchise is your favorite?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.