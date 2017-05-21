Manchester City Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

As the Premier League wraps up, Manchester City looks to finish the season strong. They’ll close things out with a clash against Watford on May 21 at 10:00 AM ET and it’s a game fans don’t want to miss.

With Chelsea clinching the English Premier League title on May 12, the focus for Manchester City has shifted from winning the championship to finishing in the Top Four. They go into this match with Watford in third place, a strong spot that would ensure their qualification for the 2017-18 Champions League. Yet, Liverpool and Arsenal are creeping on City, hoping to steal away their spot before the season ends. So, there’s still plenty of work to be done for Pep Guardiola’s men, so expect City to go all out in this match.

City may have clinched their spot in the Champions League on May 16, beating West Brom, 3-1, at Ethiad Stadium. It was an emotional night, as it marked the last home game for Pablo Zabaleta. The 32-year-old player is ending his nine-year stint with City at the end of the season, and he was given a huge send-off from the hometown crowd. “When I first came to Manchester I never thought it would be that long to be honest,” he told Sky Sports, per ESPN FC. “Being here from day one is something that has made me feel very proud. It’s been a wonderful nine years.”

“In life at times you have to make tough decisions and I always think the best for myself, for the family and for the club especially. I feel it’s the right time for me to go on but believe me, I love this club so much,” he added. “Thank you to the fans, to everyone… because they made me a better player and a better person and it was a big pleasure to play for the shirt.”

For Watford, they’re trying to salvage a horrible season. The Hornets lost 4-3 to Chelsea on May 15. Thankfully, they were able to avoid relegation this season, landing two spots above the demotion zone. The Hornets and Swansea City escaped a trip down to the EFL Championship league by the skin of their teeth. Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City were relegated, making room for Newcastle, Brighton, and one more team will join the Premiership for the 17-18 season.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?

