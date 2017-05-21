Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

The action heads back to Pittsburgh for game five of their NHL Eastern Conference Finals series against the Ottawa Senators with the series tied 2-2. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the puck drops at 3pm on May 21.
Things were looking a little shaky for the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in a brutal Eastern Conference Finals series against the Ottawa Senators. They dropped one of their two home games before heading to Canada, where they were obliterated 5-1 in game three that saw the Senators score four goals in the first period. Fortunately they were able to rally back in game four with a 3-2 score after going ahead early and staying there. We’ve been waiting in this series for Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, 29, to come alive and he managed to get the Pen’s lone goal in that game. He scored again in game four along with goals by Olli Maata and Brian Dumoulin. Now the series is tied up 2-2 as the Pen’s head home.
Pittsburgh has really been a banged up squad in this series, as during game two alone they lost three players. Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf managed to take out Pens winger Bryan Rust with a hard hit. Defenseman Justin Schultz left the game after a bad slam into the boards and Patric Hornqvist sat out the game due to an undisclosed upper body injury. At least game five will give the Penguin home ice advantage inside the PPG Paints Arena.
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators in game five of the NHL Eastern Conference final on May 21 at 3pm EST. You can catch all of the action online via NBA Sports through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SENATORS VS. PENGUINS GAME 5 LIVE STREAM.
HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this series, the Senators or the Penguins?
