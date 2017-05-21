Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The action heads back to Pittsburgh for game five of their NHL Eastern Conference Finals series against the Ottawa Senators with the series tied 2-2. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the puck drops at 3pm on May 21.

Things were looking a little shaky for the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in a brutal Eastern Conference Finals series against the Ottawa Senators. They dropped one of their two home games before heading to Canada, where they were obliterated 5-1 in game three that saw the Senators score four goals in the first period. Fortunately they were able to rally back in game four with a 3-2 score after going ahead early and staying there. We’ve been waiting in this series for Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, 29, to come alive and he managed to get the Pen’s lone goal in that game. He scored again in game four along with goals by Olli Maata and Brian Dumoulin. Now the series is tied up 2-2 as the Pen’s head home.

Pittsburgh has really been a banged up squad in this series, as during game two alone they lost three players. Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf managed to take out Pens winger Bryan Rust with a hard hit. Defenseman Justin Schultz left the game after a bad slam into the boards and Patric Hornqvist sat out the game due to an undisclosed upper body injury. At least game five will give the Penguin home ice advantage inside the PPG Paints Arena.

PENG-WIN IN OTTAWA! The #Pens even the series, 2-2. Back to Pittsburgh for Game Five. pic.twitter.com/EmNBGJ2J8k — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this series, the Senators or the Penguins?

