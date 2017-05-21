Real Madrid Vs. Malaga Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Season Closer Online

Rex/Shutterstock

This is it! Real Madrid has reclaimed the lead in La Liga, right before the very last game of the 2016-17 season. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Los Blancos don’t lose their May 21 game against Malaga, they’ll clinch the title! It all starts at 2:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

One point. That’s all Real Madrid needs in order to win the 2017-17 La Liga championship, the team’s first league title since 2012. One point is all Los Blancos need to crush the dreams of their bitter rivals Barcelona. So, even if Real is held to a draw by Malaga during this final game of the season, they’ll still get that one point – and the championship. While strange things have been known to happen during a season’s finale, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Isco, 25, Karim Benzema, 29, will likely hoist the championship trophy at the end of this game.

Of course, if the 11th-place Boquerones were to somehow defeat Real Madrid, all bets are off. Assuming Barca defeats 8th-place SD Eibar in their season closer, both the Blaugrana and Los Blancos will end the year tied in points. However, Barca would be crowned the champions. Though Barca has the better goal differential between the two teams, tiebreakers are decided by the better head-to-head record. Barca and Real played to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, according to CBS Sports, but thanks to Lionel Messi scoring the winning goal (to win 3-2) in the April El Clasico, Barcelona has a 4-3 lead.

So, if Real Madrid suddenly forgets how to play soccer in this match, Barcelona will gladly pick up the pieces – and the championship trophy. Though, Real has a huge decision ahead of this match: win the title or lose €1 million? That’s $1,109,280 American dollars. See, Malaga sold Isco to Real Madrid in 2013 for a transfer fee of €27, according to Goal.com, and that deal included an interesting provision. If Isco helped his new team win the Primera Division (aka La Liga) title within his first five seasons with the club, Real has to fork over €1 million. They also have to pay another €1 million if they win the 2018 title. So, how much is that championship worth to them?

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real will clinch the title or will they bumble?

