Guadalajara Vs. Toluca Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Semifinal Online

Goal! Guadalajara and Toluca fought to a standstill in the first leg of the Clausura semi-finals. The Chivas and Diablos need to go big when they face off in the second leg on May 21. The game is set for 7:06 PM ET so don’t miss this match!

There’s a lot on the line in this second meeting between C.D. Guadalajara (aka Chivas) and Deportivo Toluca F.C., as a victory would guarantee the winner a spot in the 2017 Clausura final. When the Chivas took on the Diablos Rojos in the first leg, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. While it seems both sides are evenly matched, Guadalajara holds a slight edge over Toluca, so expect both teams to pull out all the stops as they battle in this second half of the semis.

For about two minutes, it looked as if the Chivas were going to take the first leg. After a back-and-forth that didn’t see either team score, Guadalajara’s Rodolfo Pizarro, 23, finally broke through in the 83rd minute, according to ESPN FC. After a deflected show from teammate Angel Zaldivar, 23, landed right in front of him, Pizarro let loose a savage kick that put the Chivas up 1-0.

They didn’t have long to savor the lead. Fernando Uribe, 29, possibly motivated by the looming threat of entering the second leg at a deficit, used his head – literally – to bash a header past Chiva’s goalie, Rodolfo Costa, 29. That 85th minute equalizer kept Toluca’s title hopes alive, as the series now heads to Estadio Chivas. With Toluca being called one of the better road teams by ESPN FC, they may be in a good position to send the Chivas out to pasture.

The Diablos Rojos need to focus on getting a win, as a draw will not favor Toluca. When it comes to Liga MX’s Clausura tournament, aggregate ties award the higher seeded team the win. Going into this tournament, the Chivas were one spot higher than Toluca. Guadalajara even beat Toluca earlier in the season, blanking the Devils 2-0 on March 4. Will the Chivas get Toluca’s goat, or will the Devils leave Guadalajara seeing red?

