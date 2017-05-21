Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 3: Live Stream The Eastern Conference Finals

REX/Shutterstock

Do we need to get out a broom? The action heads to Cleveland as the Cavaliers continue to sweep the Boston Celtics 2-0 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. We’ve got your way to live stream game three on May 21 at 8:30pm.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not lost a single game in the NBA playoffs and look to make it a sweep of the Boston Celtics as they head home to Oracle Area for games three and four. They could wrap things up at home after destroying the Celts in their first two games. They completely humiliated the Celtics in game two, as at the half Cleveland was already up 72-31, which was absolutely bananas. They ended up blowing out Boston by a score of 130-86. The Celtics have now dropped both of their home games badly and there’s no way the Cavs will lose in Cleveland.

While Boston may have come in as the number one seed, there’s nothing like LeBron James in the post season where he goes into beast mode and is completely unstoppable. The 32-year-old obviously wants a repeat of their 2016 NBA Championship, and the way things are shaping up we’re going to see another league finals with the Cavs against the Golden State Warriors, who are dominating their Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

One thing we can count on is Khloe Kardashian, 32, will be there to cheer on her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, as she was there for the Cavs home games in their previous series against the Toronto Raptors. He had an incredible game one against the Celtics where Cleveland took it 117-104, helped by LeBron's game leading 38 points. Tristan even trolled the Celtics after the game by posting a Twitter photo of him flying high for a rebound the Celtics' Kelly Olynyk, 26, and Isaiah Thomas, 28, watched helplessly, unable to defend him.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cleveland will repeat as the 2017 NBA champions?

