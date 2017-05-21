Watch Billboard Awards Red Carpet: Live Stream The Arrivals Online Free

Courtesy of Billboard

One of the biggest musical events of the year if FINALLY here — but all we can think about is the fashion! The 2017 Billboard Music Awards kicks off in Las Vegas this year, inside the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday May 21. But instead of imagining what all your favorite stars might be wearing, we’re giving you a chance to catch all the action right from your couch. With a bottle of red wine and some popcorn in hand, the easy and convenient live stream link below will give music fans full access to the Billboard’s red carpet — complete with interviews and up-close looks at emerging fashion designers and trends.

The anticipation is seriously killing us. Celebrities like Billboard hostess Vanessa Hudgens, Drake, and The Chainsmokers are all expected to stop traffic on May 21 with both their musical talents and unique sense of style. Other fashionistas include Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj. Even if you’re a little old school, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cher, who’s set to perform for the first time FIFTEEN years at an award show this weekend. Talk about a once in a lifetime viewing experience! Not only that, but the “Believe” singer will also accept the Billboard Icon Award for the powerful impact she’s left on the music industry.

All this talk of Cher honestly has us feeling a little nostalgic, how about you? As we gear up for yet another amazing Billboard event, let’s take a look back at some of the most outrageous moments from previous years. The 1999 show was especially memorable because the guys of Blink 182 hosted it completely NAKED. Then there’s the time that Justin Bieber got booed on stage in 2013. We can’t wait to see what 2017 will bring!

