Watch Billboard Awards Live Stream — See The Show Online

Roll out the red carpet! The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are officially here, kicking off from Las Vegas on May 21. This year’s hottest A-list stars will be taking the stage, so get ready for an epic time! Watch the show via our live stream at 8pm EST.

Work hard, play hard! The highly anticipated 2017 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, and several of the biggest stars will be taking the stage to perform. Kicking off the show, Ludacris, 39, and Vanessa Hudgens, 28, will be serving as the hosts, so things are bound to get wild in the best way! Several celebs will be vying for prizes ranging from Top New Artist, Top R&B Album and more. Don’t have tickets? Have no fear! The official pre-show for the BBMAs will be live streamed on their twitter page at 6 pm ET!

Nicki Minaj will be going ALL-out for the special occasion, taking the stage for 9 minutes to perform several of her sizzling tracks to open the show. Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo, and David Guetta will be joining her, so fans better get their buttery popcorn ready because we’re in for a treat! That’s not all — Drake, Celine Dion, Camila Cabelo and John Legend are also scheduled to perform, proving this is going to be one of the most epic nights in music! Miley Cyrus will even grace the audience with her presence for the television debut of her new single “Malibu.”

Lukas Graham and Desiigner are both celebrating a major accomplishment, since they earned their first nomination in the popular Top New Artist category. Shawn Mendes also earned his first career nomination, so there’s some tough competition! Drake and The Chainsmokers are leading the pack with 22 nods, which were announced ahead of the show. Twenty One Pilots earned 17 and Rihanna followed soon after, scoring herself an impressive 14 nominations!

Ahead of the ceremony, Korean pop group BTS will make their stateside red carpet debut and we’re sure they’re going to show off their fierce fashion sense. The BBMA’s are the best time to dress to impress, since the Hollywood sirens often rock chic and elegant gowns, while the hottest hunks also bring their A-game in their tailored suits. Get ready for a show of epic proportions!

