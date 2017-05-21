Barcelona Vs. Eibar Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Season Closer Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time to say adios to the 2016-16 La Liga season. Barcelona, in need of a miracle to win the title, close things out on May 21 in a match against Eibar. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET so sports fans better not miss a second!

Well, Barcelona, it was fun. Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 30, Neymar, Gerard Pique, 30, Rafinha, 24, and the rest of the Blaugrana fought a good fight, clawing their way up to the top of La Liga’s table – only to have Real Madrid rip the lead away in literally the last week of play. Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Los Blancos all but claimed the title with a win over Celta Vigo on May 17. Granted, if Barca defeats Eibar and Real somehow loses its finale against Malaga then the Catalans will snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat.

So, there’s no slacking off in this final game. Granted, the last time Barcelona met Eibar on Jan. 22, the Blaugrana bulldozed Eibar, walking away with a 4-0 clean sheet. Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Denis Suarez, 23, all netted goals during that match. This might be the last time Denis wears the Barca uniform, as he’s been subject to transfer talk. Barcelona signed him from Manchester City in 2013, only to loan him to Sevilla for two seasons before transferring him to Villarreal in 2015. Barca must have missed him because they activated the buy-back clause in the deal.

Outside of that goal in the previous clash against Eibar, he hasn’t done much, and TalkSport reports that he might be shipped off to Arsenal or Tottenham. He could also change scenery from Spain to Italy, as Napoli and Roma are reportedly fighting hard to land him. Unloading him might be in the cards, as Barca has hinted at a major restricting following the end of the season.

Along with likely losing the league title, Barca was bounced from the Champions League by Juventus. Manager Luis Enrique, 47, will step down after the season. While he has led Barca to the Copa del Rey final, Barca ultras are not happy with his performance. They don’t share his optimism that Barcelona can still win the title.

“They have two very difficult games against two teams, Celta and Malaga, who we have lost against this season,” Luis said, according to Goal.com. “If we have lost there then anyone can lose there and I want to point out that we have lost in Vigo many times.” Of course, in pointing out how Barca has lost to Celta Vigo and Malaga, Luis Enrique has made the case as to why he should be out of a job. So, good going, Luis. Great job!

Who do you think will win a Liga, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.