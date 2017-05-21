‘The White Princess’ Recap: Lizzie Saves The Day, Yet Again

Courtesy of STARZ

All the scheming in England has come to a head, with King Henry set to duke it out on the battlefield with ‘the boy’ — the alleged Prince Richard. Queen Lizzie has gone full Tudor in ‘The White Princess’ episode six, her mother be damned. Who will win the battle for the throne?

The White Princess episode six has a softer tone, which is unusual considering it’s mainly about war. But it’s less hostile because Lady Margaret (Michelle Fairley) is out of the picture, no longer able to manipulate King Henry (Jacob Collins-Levy). Three months after Jasper’s murder, Lady Margaret is still in mourning, prostrate on the ground in front of Jesus in the chapel for hours at a time. It’s getting uncomfortable for everyone in the castle, who’ve made their peace with Jasper’s death and got on with their lives. And it’s becoming obvious that something was up — Jasper wasn’t her husband, and yet she’s acting like hers died.

Well, that’s what you get when you murder your son’s favorite relative! Lady Margaret is obsessed with God forgiving her sins, but he hasn’t done so fast enough, so she decides to set out on a pilgrimage with her grandson, Price Harry (no, not that one). The endearing thing about Henry and Lizzie‘s (Jodie Comer) kids are that they act like normal kids. Harry complains the whole time about seeing yet another church. We feel you, Harry. They’re all extremely well adjusted for children who’ve witnessed dozens of “traitors” executed Medieval-style in the palace courtyard.

Meanwhile in Burgundy, the alleged Prince Richard (Ned Elliot) has wed a beautiful member of the Scottish royal family (Amy Manson), and they’re instantly happy together. Richard’s extremely likable; everything excites him and he’s full of wonder at the prospect that he could sit on the throne. Honestly, it doesn’t even seem like he wants it that much. When the Yorks and Tudors later hit the battlefield, his side retreats because he heard that his wife was in labor.

Wild, right? There’s no choice but for the men to ride into battle over and over again. The Yorks have garnered the support of nearly every country in Europe, while the Tudors have one holdout that they need to sway: Spain. Lizzie is determined to secure a deal between the two countries: promise Princess Catherine (Ava Masters) to be their son, Prince Arthur’s (Billy Barratt) wife when they come of age, and she’ll be queen. The king and queen aren’t buying it though, even after Lizzie and Henry ride down to see them (do they know how long that takes??). If the Tudors could topple at any moment, why would they give their daughter to them; Catherine’s title could be taken away in a flash!

The solution, Spain demands: take out the Yorks, and seal the deal. Henry and Lizzie journey back, ready more than ever to secure the kingdom — even if “the imposter” is really Lizzie’s brother. She’s queen know and the mother to heirs; why would she care? Plus, Henry and Lizzie are more in love than ever now. The sudden sex scenes certainly prove that. When the men are reluctant to stand behind Henry and fight the Yorks again, Lizzie does something unprecedented: she rides onto the battlefield and convinces them to fight for her, the Queen of England, a woman who was once a York and doesn’t side with them anymore. It works! The kingdom is safe because of Lizzie once again. We’re noticing a theme here.

The White Princess airs on STARZ at 8:00pm every Sunday.

