The Weeknd Proud Of Selena Gomez For ‘Bad Liar’ Video: ‘Loves’ When She Looks ‘Hot’

The Weeknd is Selena Gomez’s number one supporter! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s beyond proud of her ‘Bad Liar’ release and ‘loves’ when she dresses up and looks all ‘hot’ in her sizzling music videos. Who can blame him?

All hail Selena Gomez, 24! The pop star has never looked hotter than she does in her “Bad Liar” music video, and boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, can’t stop drooling over her performance. “Abel loves it when Selena looks super hot, like in her new video,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He never gets jealous at all — the hotter she looks, the prouder he is that she’s his girlfriend! Mind you, Abel loves how Selena looks in anything! She could wear a trash bag and he would think she was smokin’!”

There’s a million things the “It Ain’t Me” hitmaker loves about her bae in return, but the number one thing is how “grown up” their relationship is. “There’s no petty jealousies, squabbling, or game playing,” the source continues. “It’s so refreshing to her to be in this healthy, loving, happy relationship — and it’s just so simple! It’s all about love and respect and making each other happy. Selena is truly in heaven, just as she deserves to be!” Life is pretty sweet for the brunette beauty right now. Her health is back on track and her musical career is skyrocketing.

But wait — there’s even MORE good news! Selena and The Weeknd’s romance is about to enter the recording studio — that’s why she spent so much time touring with him around the world. “Part of the reason Selena is on the road with The Weeknd is to finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us back in February, around the same time that they were jet-setting from Colombia to Amsterdam to Toronto!

