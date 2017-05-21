The Chainsmokers Get The Billboard Awards Lit With ‘Young’ Performance

Courtesy of ABC

They did it again! The Chainsmokers brought down the house at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and we’re still freaking out over how awesome their performance was.

The Chainsmokers took the stage and made it their you-know-what while performing on Sunday, May 21, at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duo, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, performed one of their hits, “Young”, and the audience was in awe from start to finish. We love how the performance started on a low note, with Drew surprising the audience by singing and playing the guitar. The group is more well known for it’s EDM hits like “Closer”, so they used this opportunity to show the world how truly versatile they are.

For their performance, there was a metal staircase that went to nowhere — possibly symbolic? Their backdrop consisted of flashing lights and dark, red smoke. They also changed things up by having a drummer on stage, while Alex played the keyboard and sang into a distorted mic. It was definitely a different vibe than the usual Chainsmokers we’re used to seeing on award shows, and we loved every second of it. More, please!

On top of their exciting performance, The Chainsmokers were one of the highest nominated artists at the ceremony. The duo came in on top with a whopping 22 nominations for the 2017 awards, including big ones like “Artist of the Year” and “Top Duo/Group”. This is a huge jump from the nominations they received in 2016, which was only two categories: “Top Dance Song” and “Top Dance Artist”. Obviously the past year has been nothing short of incredible for the duo, so it’s no surprise that they had such a big jump in nominations. Our fingers are crossed that they win big at Billboard’s 2017 awards!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of The Chainsmokers performance? Do you like when Drew sings live? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.