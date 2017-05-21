Nicki Minaj, Lea Michele & More Get All Dolled Up For 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Courtesy of Instagram

No one knows how to multitask better than these ladies. Switching between hair curling, nail painting, and eyeliner winging could easily make one’s head spin, but Nicki Minaj, Lea Michele and MORE celebs all mastered it ahead of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards is finally here! Every year, the event brings together models, actors, and singers together to honor some of the biggest names in the music industry. But before the glamorous red carpet begins at the T-Mobile Arena and in Las Vegas, we’re giving you a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at your favorite celebrities’ homes. Trying on dresses, experimenting with different makeup looks, and squeezing in a last minute tan or manicure are just some of the things these stars do to get ready for the Billboard Awards. They’re just like us in some ways!

One of the first to arrive were BFFs Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale, who both posed outside their private jet on the runway in Las Vegas. Nicki Minaj, the Queen Of Rap, also arrived in a personalized plane suited for royalty.

If you weren’t planning on sticking around for the actual event, here’s a million reasons why you should reconsider. Let’s start with the performers. Camila Cabello, Florida Georgia Line, Ed Sheeran, Burno Mars, Lorde AND MORE are all set to put on an amazing show. We know you’re just dying to hear “Green Light” from the big sound stage! Leading the pack of nominees this year are Drake and The Chainsmokers, and the evening will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. Need we say more?

HollywoodLifers, which getting ready moment or picture is your favorite? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.