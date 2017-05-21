‘SNL:’ Trump Giving Speech In Saudi Arabia Is Like Pence Giving Speech At Gay Wedding

Courtesy of NBC

Donald Trump may have signed an international trade deal with Saudi Arabia, but don’t expect him to make any speeches while he’s there. The cast of ‘SNL’ joked that the chances of that happening are as slim as Mike Pence making a toast at a gay wedding.

Donald Trump, 70, the man who tried to cut international ties with certain countries by setting up the immigration ban, just signed a massive deal with Saudi Arabia that involves the buying and selling of guns and other weapons. Despite these friendly albeit controversial ties, the last thing the President is going to do is make a speech on national television. Why? Because he doesn’t want Americans to know exactly what he’s up to. The cast of SNL joked that the chances of Trump making a speech are as low as Mike Pence giving a toast at a gay wedding.

For the past few weeks, Weekend Update on SNL has been drilling into Trump’s controversial relationship with Russia. With each day comes a new set of eyebrow-raising occurrences. The heat on this pressure cooker reached new heights when he fired FBI Director James Comey, who was in the middle of investigating Russian affairs. As if that wasn’t alarming enough, Trump looked SUPER friendly with two Russian officials, Sergei Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak, earlier this week. The President had this crazy smile on his face during their meeting, which is something we’ve never seen before. It looked like the men were developing a great friendship.

Thankfully, Robert Mueller is here to save us all. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that Mueller is now in charge to “oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters.” This new development could put Trump, who reportedly selected Joe Lieberman as his “favorite” candidate to take over as FBI Director, in serious danger. Why? Because appointing Mueller is this first step towards impeachment. Now we just have to wait and see if he finds anything to prove that Russia intervened with the election.

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite joke on Weekend Update tonight?

