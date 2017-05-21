Are Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Collaborating On Song ‘In Her Element’? See Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd going to drop a track together with legendary producer Max Martin? The rumor mill has been absolutely buzzing about a duet track with the hottest couple in music!

Could Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, be about to blow our minds with a new song together? The 24 year-old singer reportedly teamed up with her man Abel Tesfaye and hit-making producer Max Martin, 46. The track was on Max’s Wikipedia page under “In Her Element,” where The Weeknd was listed as a featured artist and Nicki Minaj was listed as a co-writer. A Selena Gomez News Twitter account posted about the potential track before the tweet was taken down. You can check out a screengrab of the tweet in the gallery above! How amazing would it be if this real life couple surprised everyone with a song?

They have been reportedly working on music together for a while. “Part of the reason Selena is on the road with The Weeknd is to finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” a source told HollywoodLife.com in Feb. “Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon.” Does a title like “In Her Element” sound like it could fit the bill?

The “Bad Liar” singer’s relationship with Abel reportedly really got her pumped to start making music again. “Selena is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work,” an insider previously told us. “She really wants to take some time now to re-focus on her career and her music.”

