Sam Hunt Rocks ‘Body Like A Back Road’ At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Country music briefly took over the 2017 Billboard Music Awards…and it’s all thanks to Sam Hunt! The hunky singer took the stage to perform his hit ‘Body Like A Back Road,’ and unsurprisingly, the crowd went totally wild.

Sam Hunt took the stage for a performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, and obviously, it was EPIC. The country singer rocked out to his song “Body Like A Back Road,” completely commanding the stage and getting the crowd going with the sexy love song for his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler. Keeping it casual in jeans and black tee, Sam killed it while belting out the hot country tune. Earlier in the night, Sam and Hannah Lee actually made their red carpet debut as a couple, and they looked like absolute perfection together. What a night for those two!

2017 has been QUITE the year for Sam so far! He started out the New Year by unexpectedly releasing a new song called “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which was all about how he had to win Hannah Lee back after they broke up a couple of years ago. By the time the song came out, Sam had actually proposed to the Alabama beauty, and they wasted no time making things official — the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2015! Since then, they’ve kept a pretty low profile, but Sam is set to hit the road this summer AND he should be releasing more new music soon, so there’s more to come.

Hannah Lee is notoriously private, but she’s been showing up to support her man more and more lately. At the ACM Awards in April, he even serenaded her in the audience as he performed! She was visibly SO embarrassed, and he didn’t take things to that level this time around, but he’s obviously beyond smitten. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sam Hunt’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards?

