Roger Ailes Teen Son, 17, Threatens People Who ‘Betrayed’ Dad ‘With Hell’ In Eulogy

Teenage son Zachary made a scary threat while eulogizing his father on May 20. The only question is, is he targeting Roger Ailes’ multiple sexual harassment accusers or the Murdoch organization’s executives who ousted his dad from his position of CEO of Fox News?

Zachary Ailes, 17, is out for blood following the death of his father. As we previously told you, Roger Ailes, 77, didn’t always carry the cleanest reputation. His career at Fox News was plagued with multiple sexual harassment accusations from multiple women, and now, Zachary is seeking revenge on every single person who “betrayed” the late television executive. “I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I’m coming after them,’ he said while eulogizing Roger on May 20. “And hell is coming with me.” His scary speech was made public by LifeZette’s editor-in-chief, Gabriel Sherman, via Twitter.

But who specifically is Zachary targeting? Roger made his fair share of enemies, including CNN correspondent Alisyn Camerota, Laurie Luhn, Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly — just to name a few. The stories these women have are all relatively similar in that they include alleged inappropriate touching or talking from their former boss. Laurie claims Roger called her his “sex slave” and a “wh*re” in a hotel room. In her book Settle For More, Megyn alleges that the Fox CEO would make frequent comments about her “sexy bras” and “push the limits” at the work place.

One by one, more and more women started coming forward. In 2016 Roger decided that he’d heard enough and immediately bailed out from the $2 billion operation he helped create from scratch. “Having spent 20 years inside this historic business, I will not allow my presence to become a distraction from the work that must be done every day to ensure that Fox News and Fox Business will continue as the standard setters that they are,” he wrote in a letter to his boss Robert Murdoch. Sounds like Zachary might have a long list go run through.

Scary: During eulogy, Ailes's teenage son threatened Fox women who alleged harassment. "I’m coming after them…and hell is coming with me.” — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 21, 2017

