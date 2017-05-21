Real Madrid Wins La Liga Championship: Snatches Title Away From Barcelona

Rex/Shutterstock

It came down to the very last game of the season, but on May 21, Real Madrid won the La Liga championship! Despite Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s late minute rally in their game against Eibar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team was too much. They easily beat Malaga to clinch the title!

While the English Premier League title was settled weeks before its final match, La Liga wasn’t going to be decided until the final whistle blew on the 2016-17 season. In the final week of play, Real Madrid needed one more point to win the title, but if they failed to defeat Malaga on May 21, Barcelona could steal the title away (if they defeated SD Eibar.) Well, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wasn’t going to let the championship slip through his fingers. He scored in the first 12 minutes of Real’s match. Karim Benzema 29, scored at the 55th minute and that was that. Real won both the game and the championship.

Real’s victory became even more apparent in the Barca-Eibar game. The Blaugrana failed to score in the first half, while Eibar was able to draw first blood in the first ten minutes of the match! Takashi Inui, 28, connected with a pass from Ander Capa, 25, to put Los Armeros in the early lead. However, Barca came roaring back in the second half. After Eibar’s David Junca scored an Own Goal (whoops) Luis Suarez, 30, and Lionel Messi, 29, each scored (Messi actually nailed his second goal at the 92nd minute). Barca won the game 4-2, but that wasn’t enough to win them the title.

The stage was set when Real defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 on May 17. Up until that match with Celta, Real and Barca were tied in the points. Then, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, continued to have the year of his career, netting a pair of goals to bring his La Liga goal total up to 367. That broke a 46-year-old record set by Jimmy Greaves, 77, as Ronaldo became the scoring leader in Europe’s top-five leagues, according to the BBC. That milestone follows Ronaldo becoming the first player to score 100 goals in European soccer – which came after he won both the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Best Player Of The Year award.

#HalaMadrid Congratulations 😍 pic.twitter.com/zKkmPFy7KV — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@drblvck) May 21, 2017

While this may be the end of the 2016-17 La Liga season, there’s still a few games left for both Barcelona and Real Madrid before the break. Real Madrid will clash with Juventus on June 3 for the Champions League final. Barcelona will also be in some post-season action, meeting Alaves in the finale to the 2017 Copa del Rey. Both teams will also play in the 2017 International Champions Cup, clashing in El Clasico Miami in July. Then, the 2017-18 La Liga season kicks off on Aug. 19. So, there’s not much time for TK to bask in the glory of winning this championship before they have to get back to work.

Did your team win the Primera Division championship, HollywoodLifers? Or did your sports heart get broken today?

