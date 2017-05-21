REX/Shutterstock

The Middleton sisters have hot husbands, but there may be an even hotter man hanging around the girls these days — Spencer Matthews. Fans met Pippa Middleton’s new brother in law on her wedding day, May 20, and they have been freaking out ever since over how attractive he is!

The royal family weren’t the only stunning stars invited to Pippa Middleton, 33, and her 41-year-old hedge fund manager fiance James Matthews‘ spring nuptials on May 20. While many fans were excited to see pics of Kate Middleton, 35, Prince William, 34, Prince Harry, 32, Meghan Markle, 35, George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, on the big day, a good chunk of the internet was interested in figuring out who James’ brother (now Pippa’s new brother-in-law) Spencer Matthews, 27, was. The hunk acted as James’ best man during the couple’s ceremony at St. Mark’s church in Berkshire, and by the end of the day people were obsessed with him!

Why the hell is Spencer Matthews at Pippa Middletons wedding???? 😂😂😂😂😂 — chelsea x (@chelsnich) May 20, 2017

Cannot cope with the fact Spencer Matthews and the future King are rubbing shoulders today at Pippa's wedding 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gl1DPwDpvV — Ben Scholefield (@benscholefield) May 20, 2017

apparently my mums friend went to pippa middleton's wedding, but i'm just jealous she got to meet spencer matthews — madison (@m_adison_maria) May 20, 2017

the best part about Pippa Middleton's wedding is that Spencer Matthews of Made In Chelsea fame or rather infamy was the best man..! — Talya Goldberg (@TalyaGoldberg) May 21, 2017

Pippa's child is going to have Kate Middleton as an auntie and Spencer Matthews as an uncle lol — Hayley Ogle. (@HAOxx) May 21, 2017

Well, it turns out the younger brother of Pippa’s new husband is actually a British reality TV star. Whoa! There’s a juicy bit for the internet to chew on. And man, did they run with it! Twitter users immediately started chatting about the hottie who starred on Made in Chelsea, a show that follows rich Brits, in 2011. He also made appearances on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and The Bachelor UK. For fans who are wondering if he found love on the dating show, no, he did not.

Many Twitter users were hoping that Spence was single, but, sadly, according to the Sun, he’s linked to Irish model and fellow reality TV star Vogue Williams. Still, Twitter users had some fun points to make. “Pippa’s child is going to have Kate Middleton as an auntie and Spencer Matthews as an uncle lol,” one wrote. Very cool!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Spencer? Is he really that sexy? Give us all your thoughts below!