Courtesy of Fox

Awkward! Dozens of Notre Dame students protested Mike Pence and the policies he represents by walking out in the middle of his commencement speech on May 21. Meanwhile, hundreds of voters flocked to Twitter to cheer for the future leaders of our country.

Whatever is being taught inside those Notre Dame classrooms came into full effect on graduation day. When Mike Pence, 57, took the stage to make his commencement speech on May 21, dozens of students instantly got up and walked away from the venue. Clearly it didn’t matter that he was wearing the school’s blue robe in support of their education. Grad student Luis Miranda said she bailed because the Vice President stands for discriminatory policies that directly effect her classmates. “He has supported policies that have targeted the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” she explained to NBC. These are my classmates; these are my friends; these are our family members as well,” Luis We’re standing up for them. We’re standing up for their dignity.” Twitter is also standing up to Pence!

congratulations to the notre dame students living my dream of publicly telling mike pence that he is bad — jim b (@jimboch02) May 21, 2017

Notre Dame students walking out of graduation during Mike Pence's commencement address. LEGENDS making a STATEMENT! pic.twitter.com/2Kz6nR5ek5 — shawn (@grandeslices) May 21, 2017

A large group of Norte Dame students walk out of Mike Pence's commencement speech & he deserves nothing less! 👏👊🇺🇸❤️pic.twitter.com/204dOZ3VJ3 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 21, 2017

Imagine working your ass off for 4 years just to have Mike Pence at your graduation ceremony. https://t.co/R3WXRLHhNC — Jacky (@Jackytang23) May 21, 2017

I'd be pissed as fuck if I worked hard for my degree and fucking Betty Diablo or Mike Pence was the grad speaker. Fuck them — Diatonic Dissonance (@urbangaygriot) May 21, 2017

Let’s be honest, Pence has said A LOT of upsetting things over recent years. But if we had to choose the worst it would be his complete disrespect for the LGBTQ community. Ever heard of Inversion Therapy? Well, the Indiana governor claimed back in 1983 that it saved his marriage — and could do a world of good for anyone who’s homosexual. “With God’s help, and the work of many of his therapists, I was able to seek the straight path when I was a younger man. If it wasn’t for that, I would have never been able to marry,” he confessed in a bizarre interview with Fox News. “It was instrumental in helping me overcoming certain urges.”

Hell, even Saturday Night Live joked that the chances of Pence making a toast at a gay wedding are as slim as Donald Trump making a speech in Saudi Arabia, where he recently signed an international arms deal. As a group, the Notre Dame students refuse to stand for Pence’s closed-minded ways. “We know all too well how his policies endangered or caused direct harm to public education, health care, women’s rights, the environment, LGBTQ individuals, immigrants and refugees, reproductive rights, local infrastructure, the economy of our state, and more.”

HollywoodLifers, if you were in the crowd at Notre Dame, would you walk out as well?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.