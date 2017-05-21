Nicki Minaj Is Flawless With Perfect Cat Eye & Sleek Hair At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

AP Images

The party doesn’t start until Nicki Minaj arrives, and that was never more true than at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. When Nicki appeared on the red carpet she immediately had all eyes on her as she looked stunning with her totally sleek hair and perfect cat eye makeup.

It rings true that Nicki Minaj, 34, is effortlessly beautiful all the time. But when the “Anaconda” singer decides to go all out and bring her A-game, man, does she bring it. That’s exactly what she did when she hit the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet sporting long sleek hair and light makeup, with the exception of her deep black cat eye. Right then and there the queen of rap proved she could not have been more gorgeous if she tried.

The rapper didn’t walk the red carpet, so the first we got to see of her at the show was when she opened up the show with a banging nine minute performance. Though at first we didn’t know if we’d get to see her gorgeous face, as she was wearing a mask, she pulled it off and let her long hair flow straight down. The simple look of her sleek black strands complemented her understands, but on point makeup. She had some nice contouring going on, and pink lips, but we were all about her dark cat eyes!

Nicki is up for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity, and we really hope she wins! However, she is up against some stiff competition, including Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, and Twenty One Pilots. We’ll be rooting for you Nicki! And if all else fails, you’ve definitely already won the Billboard’s Best Beauty Award in our book!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nicki’s hair and makeup at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards? Give us all your thoughts below!

