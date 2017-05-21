Courtesy of Instagram

What is it about Nicki Minaj and latex lingerie? The rapper seems to have a never ending supply of it and looks absolutely fierce in every unique set! But the skin-tight, fire engine red number she revealed to her fans on May 20 really may take the cake when it comes to which look reigns supreme!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is the queen of latex. On May 20, the “Anaconda” singer took to Twitter to tease her adoring fans with some snaps from a recent racy photo shoot in which she showed off her rockin’ bod in some skin-tight latex lingerie. These pics couldn’t have been any hotter, especially because the fire engine red shade of the outfit made it all the more suggestive!

The “Regret In Your Tears” singer tweeted the pics the day before she was set to perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, and though she doesn’t need any promotion to get fans to watch her, the pics will certainly bring in more viewers! In the photos, Nicki is flaunting her curves in a strappy red bra and underwear that is covered in cords, wearing tons of jewelry, donning a pink wig, rocking red knee-high boots, and sporting a long red coat. Needless to say, her followers were very taken with the look.

Of course this is nowhere near the first time that the rapper has strapped on some serious underwears. On March 24, Nicki shared a pic of the outfit she’d be wearing in the video for “Light My Body Up,” her hit track with David Guetta, 49, and Lil Wayne, 34. At the time, it was her sexiest look ever, as it combined both a mesh mask and a shiny, latex bra and panties set, as well as a long coat that hung off her arms. Nicki has a way of wearing some of the most revealing, naughty clothing and still making it look totally classy. You keep rocking that latex, Nicki!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki’s passion for latex lingerie? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.