Miley Cyrus’ Billboard Awards: Hair & Makeup — Easy & Fresh

Courtesy of ABC

Miley Cyrus is back and looks better than ever! She stunned at the Billboard Awards on May 21 — get the details on her look below!

Held live from Las Vegas on May 21, Miley Cyrus is killing her comeback. The superstar took the Billboard Awards stage for the worldwide television debut of her song “Malibu.” She looked adorable in an off-the-shoulder white top, white jean shorts, boots, and a hat. Although we could only see the ends of her hair, we know she has dark roots and blonde ends. Miley has been vocal about growing out her roots — I think her hair is a metaphor for her new music! She’s definitely paying homage to her country background with this song and her outfit! She even teared up during her performance!

Miley’s whole family was supporting her performance at the Billboard Awards. Her little sister Noah Cyrus told E! News on the red carpet below the show: “I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change.” She continued: “Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don’t see a new Miley [or] an old Miley. Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don’t know. I just see her as my sister and the person I’ve loved since I was a baby. She’s my sister and she doesn’t change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want.” So sweet!

