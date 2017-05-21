Liverpool Vs. Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match

Rex/Shutterstock

The 2016-17 Premier League is coming to a close – but Liverpool still has one more game to play! The Reds will fight to keep their Top 4 finish when they meet Middlesbrough on May 21. The game kicks off at 10:00 AM ET so tune in to watch.

For Liverpool, this might be even more stressful than playing for the English Premier League title. The Reds are barely hanging onto their fourth place finish, and a draw or loss to Middlesbrough could sink their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. The top four teams in the Premier League get a shot to play against the best teams Europe has to offer, so this game is critical for Liverpool’s chances. For the already-relegated Middlesbrough, this will be their last appearance in the Premier League before spending next season in the EFL Championship league. So, needles to say, emotions will be high for this match.

Even though Liverpool is considered the heavy favorites going into this game, Jurgen Klopp is not taking this game lightly. “They have nothing to lose while we have everything to win,” he told Sky Sports.” I said in the dressing room immediately after (the 4-0 win over West Ham on May 14), that we’ve known for weeks that we will have to go until the end, so that’s no problem for us. We want to do this, we want to be successful. If we win, we deserve to be in the Champions League. If not, then we don’t deserve it. That’s pretty easy.”

While this game won’t bring home any silverware for either side, it will be a historic meeting – at least, for Liverpool. This match will air on Sky Sports, which will make the 29th time this season that the Reds were given airtime. That is a record for most times a team’s been televised in a single season, according to the Liverpool Echo. Though, they’ve got a while to go before surpassing Manchester United for the record of most live UK television games. United has been featured 497 times, while the Reds have only been on the air 426 times.

Do you think Liverpool will have a top-four finish, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Boro will upset the Reds in this match?

