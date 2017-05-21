Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Watch As Cavaliers Suffer Stunning Playoffs Loss

Courtesy of Snapchat

Is the ‘Kardashian Curse’ alive? The Cleveland Cavaliers hadn’t lost a game in the NBA playoffs until May 21, when they suffered a shocking upset at home to the Boston Celtics. We’ve got more on how Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were on hand to watch the unthinkable defeat.

Unbelievable! The Cleveland Cavaliers have cruised through the 2017 NBA playoffs, not dropping a single game until May 21 where they were shockingly upset at home by the Boston Celtics. The Cavs are so dominant inside Oracle Arena and had completely destroyed the Celts in the first two games of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series at Beantown’s TD Garden. It wasn’t even conceivable that Cleveland would lose at home, especially with Boston’s best player Isaiah Thomas, 28, out for the rest of the playoffs following a hip injury he suffered in game two. Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been at Cleveland’s home games to cheer on boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, but for the first time she brought along a famous relative, with sister Kylie Jenner, 19, joining her. Did that bring the family’s infamous sports curse to the Cavs?

Boston held the Cavaliers to just 42 points in the second half on their way to a 111-108 win, with the contest now at 2-1. Most fans thought that Cleveland would sweep their two home games to win the series 4-0 and move along easily to the NBA Championship. But Boston didn’t get that memo and busted out their best play of the post season, as Avery Bradley, 26, sunk the game winner in the final seconds. Cavs captain LeBron James, 32, did his best to be diplomatic after the loss, telling reporters “They made me proud to be an NBA player tonight,” for how hard the Celts fought without their star on the court.

Khloe showed off pics with Kylie via her Snapchat before the game. So far the reality star has kept her family at home for the games where she cheers on Tristan, spending games with her friends or his relatives. As bad luck would have it, as soon as Khlo-money brought some extra Kardashian/Jenner energy into the house at Oracle Arena, the Cavs dropped their very first game of the post season.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashian Curse is real? Was behind the Cavs’ shocking loss?

