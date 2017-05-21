Kourtney Kardashian & BF Younes Bendjima Cuddle In Cannes — Look Away Scott Disick

Backgrid

Forget Paris, Cannes is the real city of love! Kourtney Kardashian and new boyfriend Younes Bendjima flaunted some adorable PDA overseas at the Eden Roc Hotel for the annual film festival. Meanwhile, ex Scott Disick is partying in Las Vegas.

Oh la la! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, standing by a tree, C-U-D-D-L-I-N-G! For the first time ever, the typically low-key couple flaunted their affection in front of photographers over the weekend in Cannes. The model and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star looked so cute together as they embraced each other on the balcony of their Eden Roc Hotel, overlooking the romantic view in their comfy pajamas. Seems like these two are having frequent adult sleepovers! Their romance was only revealed earlier this month, but Kourtney already looks so comfortable and safe in Younes’ muscular arms.

Out of all her sisters, Kourtney is usually the most private one — especially when it comes to her romances. Hell, she didn’t even let Scott Disick know that their on-off relationship was over, for good! Sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian practically had to force her to confront her partner of 10 years in Costa Rica after he flew in a mystery girl on their family trip. It was only then that Kourtney had the guts to tell him that they’re “never, ever getting back together” — kinda’ like that Taylor Swift song. Ever since permanently cutting the cord, the sexy mama has REALLY put herself out there, in matters of both love and fashion!

Seriously, did you see the dress she was wearing at the Cannes Film Festival?! Kourtney dazzled in a sheer, pink and yellow minidress that flaunted her legs and even exposed her nipples a little bit. She posed next to family friend Simon Huck on a private yacht, because that’s how glamorous she is these days without Scott in the picture. If you’re wondering where he is right now, the answer is likely a Las Vegas nightclub.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes make a cute couple? Tell us below!

