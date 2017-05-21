Katy Perry Chains Us To The Rhythm With ‘Swish Swish’ & ‘Bon Appetit’ Shows On ‘SNL’

Courtesy of NBC

Katy Perry has officially chained us to her rhythm. For the finale episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 42, the pop star performed diss track ‘Swish Swish’ and ‘Bon Appetit’ from her highly-anticipated album, ‘Witness.’ Better bust out those dancing shoes!

We are not worthy of Katy Perry, 32. Ending season 42 of Saturday Night Live with a massive bang, the blonde bombshell rocked out on stage to diss track “Swish Swish,” which she basically confirmed is about Taylor Swift on Jimmy Fallon‘s late night talkshow. The song is believed to be a clap back to “Bad Blood.” Dressed in a Beetlejuice-inspired outfit and glittery eye makeup, Katy danced around in front of spooky models walking the runway and one kid who was doing some pretty impressive arm movements. Watch, that guy is going to become a meme in a matter of minutes!

But wait — there’s even more good news! The singer announced her arena tour earlier this week, which will begin on August 7 in Columbus, Ohio and conclude on February 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia. There’s LOTS to look forward to on this highly-anticipated upcoming album that Katy has been teasing so heavily. So far she’s dropped “Chained To The Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” featuring rapper Migos, and we’ve heard brief clips of “Witness.” The music video for “Bon Appetit” is unlike anything we’ve seen from her as it introduces a dark and cannibalistic tone.

And just when we thought Katy’s career couldn’t peak any higher, she signs a contract with American Idol. Ever since the ABC show announced it’s surprising return, producers have been hunting for big names to join the panel of judges. They lost Kelly Clarkson to The Voice but thankfully snagged Orlando Bloom‘s ex-girlfriend in the knick of time! 2017 is officially the year of Katy awesomeness!

