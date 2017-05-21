Jessie James Decker Rocks Fresh Rose-Hued Smokey Eye At Billboard Music Awards

AP Images

WHAT a vision! Jessie James Decker brought her beauty ‘A’ game to the Billboard Awards, and we cannot get enough of her elegant up ‘do & dewey complexion. Rocking fresh highlights & a sexy smokey eye, the country star def looked red-carpet ready, and we love how her beauty look complimented her jumpsuit.

As one of the hosts of the official pre-show of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, Jessie James Decker, 29, looked drop-dead gorgeous with a piecey messy bun and flawless face. And while the country pop singer-songwriter ALWAYS looks fierce, there was something about her BMAs look that really made us do a double take. For starters, she had dark, voluminous lashes coupled with a rose-hued smokey eye, and nude gloss. And did you see her gorgeous blonde highlights? SO brilliant!

Thanking her glam squad via Twitter, Jessie posted a photo earlier in the day of her team hard at work on her beauty look. “Love my # glamsquad # BBMAs # almosttime,” the singer captioned the behind-the-scenes shot. Jessie also made sure to point out that her makeup was made possible by Jess Southern and her hair was by @ RickHenryLA. We have to say, Jessie’s beauty was beyond fabulous and she was totally glowing on that red carpet! We think her look was so fresh and modern — especially with her pink-toned eyeshadow and super long lashes.

While Jessie isn’t nominated for a Billboard award this year, the performer does have an impressive history with the organization. In fact, the star’s debut album, Jessie James, which was released back in August 2009, debuted at number twenty-three on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album’s first single,”Wanted,” peaked at number forty on the Billboard Hot 100. But while Jessie’s a talented singer, her favorite job is mom son Eric Decker II, 1, and daughter Vivianne Rose Decker, 3, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker, 30.

“The hardest part is when I have to go out of town or go on trips for work and having to explain to Vivi that mommy has to leave for work,” Jessie told E! earlier this month. “I’m fortunate that I don’t have to go to a consistent job every day that takes me away all day long, but the hard part is having to leave out of town for chunks of time.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — does Jessie look stunning, or what? Are you loving her beauty look?

