Cher, 71, Rocks Iconic Curly Wig & Rosy Cheeks At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Cher, 71, you’ve done it again! The singer’s hair and makeup was so perfectly on point when she accepted the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, that we had a hard time focusing on anyone else’s look! The songstress wore a large curly wig as an epic callback!

Do you believe that Cher‘s beauty can be outdone? Well then, you are definitely wrong! The 71-year-old “I Got You Babe” singer came to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 totally done up with the perfect makeup and a completely unique hairstyle that totally screamed “her!” Cher wore a large black curly wig that was reminiscent of so many wigs she has worn throughout her career, and made up her face with some beautiful rosy blush. So pretty!

She came out in this look while accepting her Icon Award (her third BBMA win) after giving her first award show performance in 15 years! She sang “Believe” and it was absolutely amazing, especially because the outfit she wore during it was well, almost not an outfit. Cher only had thin chains and pasties covering her up! Whoa.

Cher may be among the older crowd at the award show, having started her career in the early 60s, but that doesn’t mean she is any less stunning. The songstress has definitely aged gracefully and always gives off that youthful feeling, probably because of her sunny outlook on life and outrageous looks — just like this wig! She has been through a lot in her career and we cannot wait to see what she has planned for the future! After all, who can really top the world’s ultimate diva? Wait, don’t even try to answer that.

