Halsey Serenades The 2017 Billboard Awards With ‘Now Or Never’

AP Images

Yas, girl! Halsey totally killed it with an incredible performance at the Billboard Music Awards with her emotional new single, ‘Now Or Never’.

Halsey, 22, sure knows how to put on a good show! The starlet hit the stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to perform, and she gave us chills while doing so. Halsey performed her song, “Now Or Never”, and it was amazing from start to finish. In fact, she had the star-studded audience up on their feet dancing and singing along which was so much fun to watch! It seems that Halsey has a massive fan base, including some of our favorite big artists like The Chainsmokers!

Halsey looked stunning in a an all-white sheer outfit. She had a sheer scarf wrapped around her head, gloves that went all the way to her upper arms, and a sexy bralette. Criss-crossed suspenders kept her high waisted sheer pants up, and even with the flowy material she managed to get her groove on while performing. Halsey had plenty of reason to celebrate while she was on stage, too, because she had already won a handful of awards! Although Halsey didn’t have any solo nominations, she was nominated alongside her pals, The Chainsmokers, for their chart-topping collaboration, “Closer”. The song itself was nominated for a massive eight awards, including “Top 100 Song”, “Top Radio Song”, and “Top Collaboration”. It’s no secret that “Closer” was the hottest song of 2016, so we’re definitely not surprised at all of the acclaim it’s receiving from Billboard.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of Halsey’s performance? Did you enjoy watching the Billboard Awards? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.