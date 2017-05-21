Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hit The BBMAs 2017 For Sweet Date Night

Courtesy of ABC

Okay, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially the definition of relationship goals! The lovebirds proved that once again when they showed up to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards together on May 21 — they are the cutest couple EVER!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, had the perfect excuse for a date night on May 21! Gwen is presenting Cher with the Icon Award at the show, so naturally, her man was right by her side to show his support, and as always, they looked beyond adorable together. Although the super cute couple didn’t walk the pink carpet together, there was a sighting of them in the audience at the very beginning of the show, while Nicki Minaj, 34, was performing. The pair looked a bit confused about what was happening onstage, but happy to be together, nonetheless!

Of course, Gwen was totally stunning, with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail and her skin absolutely glowing, while still looking totally natural. Meanwhile, Blake was looking quite dapper in his dark suit, and they were pretty much the definition of the picture-perfect couple. Just last year, Blake and Gwen gave the most adorable duet of their song “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” at the BBMAs, so this show is obviously special for them!

This fan favorite relationship seems strong as ever these days, and it’s hard to believe that they’ve only been together for less than two years! The start of Blake and Gwen’s relationship was highly publicized, as they got together after going through divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. It just so happened that the superstars were both coaches on The Voice at the time of their breakups in 2015, and when they least expected it, they found each other, and have been together ever since. Truly the definition of GOALS — and we love seeing them so happy together!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blake and Gwen attending the Billboard Music Awards together?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.