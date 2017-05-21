Ed Sheeran Thrills Crowd With ‘Castle On The Hill’ Performance At Billboard Music Awards

Mind blowing! Ed Sheeran just gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and we have major chills. The whole evening was amazing and Ed’s rendition of ‘Castle On The Hill’ was definitely one of our favorite moments!

Can we see that again?! Ed Sheeran, 26, continued to prove that he is one of the most talented artists of his generation with his performance of “Castle On The Hill” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Technically Ed wasn’t at the actual awards show in Las Vegas, since he’s busy with his epic world tour, but his energy and charisma made you feel like he was right there. Ed performed in Santiago, Chile, in front of his rabid fans — which was also shown live to the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena. The ginger crooner wore a black T-shirt with the word “Hoax” writter across the chest and strummed his acoustic guitar as his legions of fans sang along. Ed’s smile is so big and genuine it’s absolutely infectious. He’s definitely no Hoax!

Ed just finished playing the European leg of his Divide tour and is now working his way through South America, before arriving in the United States and Canada for a summer of awesome shows. It was also announced that he’ll be adding some more shows in his Australian tour. Yeah, Ed! With his soothing voice, strong guitar playing skills and that impeccable stage presence, we just can’t get enough. Although he’s not nominated for any awards tonight, Ed was in great spirits winning over the crowd every moment on stage.

But it wasn’t just Ed who got the audience on their feet. A number of other big names delivered some amazing performances at the 2017 Billboard Awards, including Cher, 70 (who received an Icon Award), Drake, 30 (who was caught flirting with Kate Beckinsale), and Sam Hunt, 32. Some of the leading nominations include The Weeknd, 27, Justin Bieber, 23 Twenty One Pilots and The Chainsmokers — who have scored a total of 22 nominations!

Ed has made his way to the top of the music industry with his prodigious talent, even making it in Time’s 100 Most Influential List for 2017. After being nominated for three Billboard Music Awards last year, the star performed at the Grammy Awards in February 2016. His good friend Taylor Swift, 27, wrote a really endearing tribute to him on how much he’s grown from the young musician she first met who felt like he wasn’t going to make it that far in music. “A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting defeat, Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ ‘Yes, you are,’ I said. ‘You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years.'” It turns out that Ed won two Grammy’s in 2016 for Best Solo Performance and Song of the Year (“Thinking Out Loud”).

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ed Sheeran’s performance tonight? Let us know!

