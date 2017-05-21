Drake Calls Nicki Minaj The ‘Love Of His Life’ After Winning Top Artist Award At BBMAs

AP Images

No fake love here! Drake showered Nicki Minaj with some real love in front of the world as he won the 2017 Top Artist Billboard Music Award after an incredible year creating music. Keep reading for all the details on Drake’s record-breaking night!

The Top Artist Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Award was given to Drake inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21st. Co-hosted by the hilarious Ludacris and the gorgeous Vanessa Hudgens, the big award of the night at the BBMA’s was given to Drake. The big winner of the night thanked his family and all of his fans as he accepted the award before giving a special shout out to the lovely Nicki Minaj. “I got the love of my life up here,” Drake noted as he pointed to Nicki who was with him on stage alongside Drake’s entire entourage. It was a record-breaking night for Drake who bested Adele by picking up a whopping 13 awards.

Drake beat out some pretty stiff competition. The rapper/singer was on top of a crowded category that included ten of the top artists in music today: Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Rihanna were all in consideration for the epic award. Also in the mix for this honor were Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Adele and The Chainsmokers. Whew, so many amazing musicians it is hard to pick just one artist out as being the top in that category. Congrats to Drake for rising above such a talented collection of stars.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards was not only a night of incredible awards but also included some pretty amazing performances. Miley Cyrus anchored the night which also included big appearances by Drake, Cher, Lorde and Nicki Minaj. For music fans, the 2017 BBMA’s was a celebration unlike any other. Congrats to everyone!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake winning the top artist award? Are you surprised that Drake beat out Justin Bieber? Who is your favorite artist of 2017? Let us know what you think of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.