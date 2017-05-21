Drake Professes His ‘Love’ For Nicki Minaj During Cozy BBMAs Night Together

Courtesy of Twitter

Nicki Minaj and Drake are back! The dynamic duo were spotted sitting right next to each other at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 and we couldn’t get enough! And, Drizzy revealed that he and Nicki found their way back to each other in a sweet speech! Watch it here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, continue to keep us guessing with their flirty relationship! They were spotted sitting next to each other at the BBMAs on May 21, and their chemistry was out of this world! Then, we really lost it when Drizzy called her out during his speech after accepting the BBMA for Top 200. “I want to say Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way!”, Drake said while he pointed to Nicki. Watch it, below!

How sweet?! Nicki sat in the audience in awe — next to Lil Wayne — and mouthed to “I love you,” to her longtime friend three times over.

We were so happy to see Nicki and Drake at the BBMAs. Although the longtime friends have been close behind the scenes, we loved that they finally teamed up together. The pair have been collaborating musically since about 2010. And, although their friendship has hit its ups and down — like when Nicki dated Meek Mill, 30 — they showed the world that their friendship is still stronger than ever.

Just when we thought Drake and Nicki’s relationship was on the outs this year, she posted a photo of the two where they cozied up on April 17. The rap duo posed for a sexy pic on the set of their “No Frauds” music video. And the rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Drake should date?

