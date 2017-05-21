Drake, 30, Caught Hitting On Kate Beckinsale, 43, At The BBMAs After Big Win

AP Images

Ooh la la! A newly single older woman, Kate Beckinsale, 43, caught 30-year-old Drake’s eye at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, and when they exited the stage together — after he accepted the award for Top Male Artist — there was major ‘flirting and touching’ going on. Get all the details here!

“There was major flirting and touching between Drake and Kate Beckinsale as they walked off stage together, and he kept talking to her. She was then taken away to set up staging and he looked at the person who took her away and gave the guy a ‘C’mon Man’ look. And then he whispered, ‘Man, she is hot!'” an eyewitness at the Billboard Music Awards tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Drake was on stage to accept the award for Top Male Artist — he beat out Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Future and more — but the prize that he cared about was standing near Kate. Even viewers at home saw Drake put his arm around Kate as they walked backstage. Plus, we must note that Drake also kissed Kate’s hand when he came on stage to accept his award.

If Drake’s smart, he’ll end up getting her number before the end of the night! Kate divorced her longtime husband in 2016, so she’s definitely single and ready to mingle. And Drake may have potential baby mama drama at the moment, but he should definitely pursue Kate. They’d make such an adorable couple, don’t you think? After all, Drake does seem to have a thing for older women — he recently had a hot fling with Jennifer Lopez, 47, before she moved on with Alex Rodriguez. Click here to see more pics from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

HE IS ON 🔥! Congrats, @DRAKE on taking home the award for Top Male Artist! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/fYNQ6U6HRE — BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017

