Club Tijuana Vs. Tigres UANL Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Semifinal

The Tigers mauled the Xolos in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semifinals. Can Club Tijuana beat Tigres UANL and earn a place in the tournament final? The second let is set for 9:00 PM ET on May 21 so make sure to catch every kick, block and gooooaaal!

Things are not looking good for Club Tijuana. The No. 1 ranked team entering Liga MX’s 2017 Clausura tournament are on the verge of elimination after losing the first semi-final leg to Tigres UANL. Now, the Xolos must overcome a serious deficit in they want to keep their title chances alive. Thankfully, the series is heading to Estadio Caliente, so the Xolos will have the home field advantage. At this point, they club could use all the help they can get. It’s going to be thrilling so fans better tune in to watch.

For Gibran Lajud, this match is a chance at redemption. The 23-year-old Xolos goalkeeper faced the hardest challenge of the season when his team went up against the red-hot Tigres. Though he did his best, it seemed to all break down right before halftimes. Lucas Zelayaran sliced through the Xolos defense to net the game’s first goal at the 42nd minute, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The second came just three minutes later, after Javier Aquino outmaneuvered defender Juan Carlos Nuñez, 34, to put the Tigers up 2-0. After the half, Gibran held his ground, stopping Tigres from running up the score but the damage had been done.

If falling 2-0 in the first leg wasn’t bad enough, Club Tijuana’s leading scorer Aviles Hurtado, 30, went down with an apparent groin injury during the first game. The last thing the Xolos need when facing a 2-goal deficit is having one of their main offensive weapons sitting this game out.

Xolos manager Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, said that both Aviles and Michael Orozco’s statuses for this second leg were up in the air, according to Soccer Nation, which is even more bad news. If the Xolos can hold Tigres to a 2-0 game, the 2-2 aggregate tie would send Club Tijuana onto the next round. However, if Tigres finds the net, that means the Xolos need to rack up FOUR goals in order to advance. It’s not impossible, but it’s not looking good.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Xolos will pull off the comeback?

