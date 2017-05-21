Cher Receives Icon Award At 2017 BBMAs: ‘My Success Has A Lot To Do With Luck’

Courtesy of ABC

Bow down! We can’t think of anyone more deserving for being recognized as such a musical legend, and Cher officially got the nod with the 2017 Icon Award at the BBMAs. We’ve got her emotional speech where she said her career has been all about good luck, right here!

There’s no need to turn back time because the one and only Cher was honored for her incredible career with the 2017 Icon Award at the BBMAs on May 21. The showbiz queen had the trophy presented to her by another amazing female powerhouse, Gwen Stefani, 47. She gushed about the superstar’s artistry and willing to take on creative changes in her introduction, before Cher made her grand entrance, where she performed her timeless love anthem “Believe” and had the entire audience in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile on their feed and singing along.

Gwen handed the trophy to the 71-year-old national treasure, who gave the mother of all acceptance speeches. “I’ve wanted to do what I do since I was four-year-old and I’ve been doing it for 53 years.” she said as the audience went wild. “Not an applause thing, I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five minute plank,” she joked. “I want to thank my mom,” who she said told her she would never be the most talented or most beautiful, but “you’re going to be special. And when I met Sonny he said the same thing. I’ve had the greatest people to work with.” She refreshingly added, “I think luck has so much to do with my success, with a little bit of something else thrown in.”

The singer has has a number one song on the Billboard charts every decade from the 1960’s to the 2010’s and has sold 100 million albums worldwide. Talk about staying power! The night was so incredibly special, because in addition to receiving the Icon Award, she performed live on a televised awards show for the first time in 15 years! She even performed “If I Could Turn Back Time,” wearing her giant curly wig and peek-a-boo costume that she wore in the iconic 1989 music video. What a goddess!

